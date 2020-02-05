Skoda Octavia RS 245 launched, priced at INR 36.99 - Live From Auto Expo 2020

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 has been launched in India at Auto Expo 2020. It has been priced at INR 35.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The sales of Skoda Octavia RS 245, like those of the Skoda Octavia RS 230, will be limited. Only 200 units are on offer. The Skoda Octavia RS 230 was launched in India back in September 2017 and was initially limited to only 300 units. However, seeing strong demand, 200 more units were imported later.

Powering the new Skoda Octavia RS 245 is the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired to a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox, which is the same engine and gearbox combination of the Octavia RS 230. However, going with higher suffix the Skoda Octavia RS 245's tuning is higher – 245 PS of power and 370 Nm of torque, compared to RS 230’s performance numbers – 230 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque. The Skoda Octavia RS 245 covers the 0-100 km/h sprint 0.1 seconds quicker, in 6.6 seconds. Its top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

The overall exterior styling of the Octavia RS 245 is the same as that of the Octavia RS 230, with gloss black finish for front radiator grille, outside rearview mirrors and rear spoiler, sporty front bumper and 19-inch machined alloy wheels. Inside, the Octavia RS 245 features Alcantara sport seats, electrically adjustable driver’s seat with contrast stitching and memory function, dual-zone climate control, 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system and much more. Unlike the old model, the new model comes with a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster with multiple layout options.

While the Skoda Octavia RS 230 was assembled in India, the Skoda Octavia RS 245 is a CBU route. This is the reason why it is way more expensive. In related news, the next-gen Skoda Octavia RS has been officially confirmed to be unveiled at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in March.