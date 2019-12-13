Exclusive: All-new Range Rover Evoque to be launched in India in February 2020

The second-gen Range Rover Evoque had its world debut in November 2018. Dealer sources have informed IAB that it's scheduled to be launched in India in February 2020.

The Range Rover Evoque has gained a Range Rover Velar-inspired exterior design with the first full model change. The use of the slimmer Matrix LED headlamps along with the fresh design of the main front grille contributes to its much-sophisticated appearance. The front bumper blades with copper-coloured detailing, the flush door handles and the slimmer rear combination lamps further accentuate its premium presence.

Step inside, and you'll notice that changes to the cabin are even more prominent. It follows the footsteps of its premium cousin which is reflected on its interior styling as well. Speaking of which, it uses an uncluttered, minimalist and digital cabin. All the part such as steering wheel, the instrument cluster, the centre console and the floor console look Velar-derived.

The off-road capabilities of the Range Rover Evoque also have been enhanced with the lifecycle makeover. Its water wading depth has increased by 100 mm to 600 mm. Apart from that, it has also acquired Terrain Response 2 and ClearSight Ground View which is a boon for adventure drivers. The ClearSight Ground View function displays a 180-degree camera view of the underside of the front bumper. Hence, it can be used for precise steering inputs during tricky times in the rough terrain.

Also Read: New Land Rover Discovery Sport (facelift) to be launched in India January 2020

All-new Range Rover Evoque - Engine Variants

D150 MT - 2.0-litre diesel engine (150 PS/380 Nm), 6-speed MT, FWD

D150 AT - 2.0-litre diesel engine (150 PS/380 Nm), 48V mild-hybrid system, 9-speed AT, AWD

D180 AT - 2.0-litre diesel engine (180 PS/430 Nm), 48V mild-hybrid system, 9-speed AT, AWD

D240 AT - 2.0-litre diesel engine (240 PS/500 Nm), 48V mild-hybrid system, 9-speed AT, AWD

P200 AT - 2.0-litre petrol engine (200 PS/320 Nm), 48V mild-hybrid system, 9-speed AT, AWD

P250 AT - 2.0-litre petrol engine (249 PS/365 Nm), 48V mild-hybrid system, 9-speed AT, AWD

P300 AT - 2.0-litre petrol engine (300 PS/400 Nm), 48V mild-hybrid system, 9-speed AT, AWD

In India, expect the D180 and P250 engine variants to be offered at launch. A plug-in hybrid powertrain is under development, but it's unlikely to be offered in our market.