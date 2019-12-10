Exclusive: New Land Rover Discovery Sport (facelift) to be launched in India January 2020

The facelifted Land Rover Discovery Sport which was introduced in May 2019 is now ready to set foot in India. IAB's sources say that it will be launched here in January 2020.

To get ready for the launch of the new Discovery Sport, JLR has already concluded the training of the sales staff. It has started assembly of the new model from knocked-down kits. Meanwhile, the dealerships are in the process of clearing up the unsold inventory of the old model, and so, expect hefty discounts on the old Discovery Sport in the days to come.

With the facelift, the Land Rover Discovery Sport has gained a slew of new and bolder updates which give it a more premium and pronounced exterior design. The luxury C-SUV now features sleeker-looking, full-LED headlamps with LED DRLs which also double as dynamic turn indicators. Apart from the more sophisticated headlamps, it also features a new radiator grille, revised lower intake layout and a restyled bumper. Similar updates have also been carried on at the rear-section of the C-SUV.

Coming on to the inside, it gets a newly designed dashboard and steering wheel, along with a redesigned centre console which gives it a more refined and sophisticated look. Moreover, there is also a new 10.25-inch Touch Pro HD touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Other key additions in the equipment list of the new Discovery Sport include a 12.3-inch HD fully digital instrument cluster, ClearSight Ground View (offers a virtual 180-degree view of the vehicle), wireless charging, a smart rearview mirror and front massaging seats. Needless to say, not all the new features will be available in the Indian-spec model.

New Land Rover Discovery Sport - Mechanical Configurations

D150 FWD MT - 2.0L diesel engine (150 PS/380 Nm), 6-speed MT, FWD

D150 AWD AT MHEV - 2.0L diesel engine (150 PS/380 Nm) 48-volt mild-hybrid system, 8-speed AT, AWD

D180 AWD AT MHEV - 2.0L diesel engine (180 PS/430 Nm), 48-volt mild-hybrid system, 8-speed AT, AWD

D240 AWD AT MHEV - 2.0L diesel engine (240 PS/500 Nm), 48-volt mild-hybrid system, 8-speed AT, AWD

P200 AWD AT MHEV - 2.0L petrol engine (200 PS/320 Nm), 48-volt mild-hybrid system, 8-speed AT, AWD

P250 AWD AT MHEV - 2.0L petrol engine (249 PS/320 Nm), 48-volt mild-hybrid system, 8-speed AT, AWD

The facelifted Land Rover Discovery Sport has also been announced in a plug-in hybrid variant, but that's unlikely for India right now. The Indian-spec model is expected to have the familiar 2.0 litre Si4 petrol engine (177 kW/240 PS) and 2.0 litre TD4 diesel engine (110 kW/150 PS), both with a 9-speed AT. The new Land Rover Discovery Sport will rival the likes of BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60 in our market.