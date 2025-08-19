Mazda Launches ‘Mazda Charging’ App for Seamless EV Experience

Mazda has introduced Mazda Charging, a new app designed to make public EV charging simpler, smarter, and more connected. Debuting alongside the all-new Mazda 6e, the service underscores Mazda’s commitment to a seamless electric mobility experience.

Developed in partnership with Zurich-based autoSense, the app provides access to hundreds of thousands of charging stations across Europe. Drivers get real-time updates on charger availability, power output, and transparent pricing, with support for multiple languages and currencies. Charging sessions can be started, stopped, and paid for directly through the app, with no subscription required. An RFID charging card will also be available for added convenience.

Mazda Charging isn’t just about access—it’s about smarter charging. Upcoming features will include cost-optimized charging and green energy integration, further enhancing the ownership experience for Mazda EV drivers.

The app is available to download now. Drivers can set up an account, add payment methods, and begin charging immediately, with in-app customer support from autoSense ensuring reliable assistance whenever needed.

By bringing clarity, confidence, and convenience to charging—whether in the city or on long-distance trips—Mazda Charging positions itself as a vital tool for Mazda’s expanding EV lineup, making the switch to electric driving easier than ever.