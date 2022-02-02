All-new Hyundai Tucson to be Featured in Hollywood Movie

The all-new 2022 Hyundai Tucson will show its versatile capabilities and futuristic design in the upcoming Sony Pictures film “Uncharted,” adding thrill and excitement to the adventure as a customized “Beast” concept prototype.

In addition to Tucson “Beast,” popular production models, such as the all-new 2022 Hyundai TUCSON, Genesis G90, Genesis G80 and Genesis GV80, make appearances in the film, which is set to premiere on Feb. 11 in the U.K. and Feb. 18 in the U.S. and other global markets.

Sony Pictures’ action-adventure movie is based on the popular PlayStation video game of the same title, “Uncharted,” by Naughty Dog. In the film, street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother, but only if they can learn to work together.

Hyundai Design and Technical Center in Irvine, Calif., and Sony Pictures collaborated on the design of the Tucson “Beast” concept, which features a rugged exterior with fortified bumpers, tires and other outdoor-ready accoutrements that exhilarate the treasure-hunting escapade.

Next up, Hyundai Motor will have integration in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One),” the sequel to the critically acclaimed, Academy Award-winning animated film, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” due to premiere in October 2022.