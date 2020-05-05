The all-new Honda middleweight ADV has been leaked via patent images. The Japanese two-wheeler giant has been working on the 4-cylinder adventure bike for quite some time now.

It can be seen in the patent images that Honda’s upcoming middleweight ADV has been designed to crunch many miles on the tarmac rather than explore uncharted territories off the road. The motorcycle features a sporty design. It has an angular half-fairing that seems to be an integrated part of the fuel tank. There are cast wheels that are more suitable for road use than off-roading. The bike also has street tyres. There is a large windscreen to keep the windblast in check.

Another sporty feature of the Honda middleweight ADV is the 4x2 exhaust system. There is also a single-sided swingarm. Other features include a single-piece tubular-type handlebar with knuckle guards, radial front brake caliper, USD front forks and an aggressive front end.

In-line 4-cylinder engines aren’t that popular in adventure motorcycles for various reasons. They have large dimensions and are bulky. The ADVs have to be narrow and as lightweight as possible to handle unexpected obstacles encountered in off-road terrains. Also, the high-revving nature of the in-line fours make them more suited for street or road-going motorcycles as ADVs need better low and mid-range performance.

But since, as we have mentioned earlier, the Honda middleweight ADV appears to be more road-biased, slapping on an in-line 4-cylinder mill would be alright. Specifications of this powerplant aren’t known at the moment. It is being speculated that it could be the same unit that the Japanese company uses in the Honda CBR650R but in a different state of tune. However, the possibility of the company developing an all-new engine for its upcoming middleweight ADV can’t be ruled out.

So, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com to get the latest updates about Honda’s upcoming middleweight ADV and other developments.