New BMW X3 LWB - Exclusively from China for China

06/08/2024 - 15:26 | ,  ,   | IAB Team

BMW has introduced a new version of the X3, featuring an extended wheelbase for enhanced rear legroom and comfort, exclusively for the Chinese market.

New Bmw X3 Lwb Left Side

Built in China at the Shenyang plant of the BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA) joint venture, the new BMW X3 LWB combines the brand’s modern design language with typical BMW X proportions. It features a sleek roofline, extended dimensions, and luxurious interiors tailored for discerning Chinese customers. The vehicle offers a range of market-specific details, including the latest BMW iDrive based on the BMW Operating System 9, enabling access to exclusive digital services in China.

New Bmw X3 Lwb Interior

Key Features:

  • Extended Wheelbase: Increased by 110mm to 2,975mm for added rear legroom.
  • Luxurious Interior: Includes BMW Curved Display, Interaction Bar, and Veganza comfort seats in three two-tone colors.
  • Advanced Tech: Features BMW Iconic Glow contour lighting, panoramic glass roof with skylounge lighting, and wireless charging in the rear.
  • Exterior Design: Available in six metallic paint finishes, including an expressive Frozen finish.

New Bmw X3 Lwb Front

The new BMW X3 LWB is a significant addition to BMW’s lineup, focusing on comfort, luxury, and advanced technology, catering specifically to the preferences of the Chinese market.

