New BMW M5 Rolls Off Assembly Line at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing

BMW has officially commenced the production of the new BMW M5 at the BMW Group Plant in Dingolfing, marking the debut of the seventh-generation high-performance sedan.

The latest BMW M5 stands out as the first to feature an electrified drivetrain. The M HYBRID system combines a V8 engine with an electric drive, generating a remarkable 727 hp and enabling the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds. With an 18.6 kWh high-voltage battery, it boasts an electric range of 67 to 69 kilometers (WLTP), a leading range in its class.

Production at Dingolfing involves a unique "under one roof" approach. The chassis is crafted at the Dingolfing component plant, while the high-voltage battery is assembled next door at the Competence Centre for E-Drive Production. The carbon-fiber roof is supplied by a nearby plant in Landshut.

The body shop at Dingolfing has been specially modified to accommodate the new BMW M5's unique structure, which includes reinforced body elements and wider wheel arches for the M-specific rear axle integration. The assembly line also produces other models, including the BMW 5 Series, BMW 4 Series, and BMW M4, ensuring each BMW M5 receives its specific M equipment options, such as the CFRP rear spoiler, M steering wheel, and M multifunction seats.