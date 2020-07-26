Before the all-new BMW M3 sedan and M4 Coupe are launched in September, BMW has been putting these cars through its paces at the formidable Nurburgring race track. BMW iterates that their main focus while developing the M3 and M4 was to be able to bring racecar technology to the road. Therefore, a big part in getting driving dynamics right or achieving the perfect engine-transmission-suspensions harmonisation is testing the cars on actual race tracks. While traditionally a car maker would stick to testing performance cars at the Nordschleife section of the famous Nurburgring, BMW has also been testing the M3 and M4 high-speed dynamics at the Sachsenring race track in Germany. Apart from race tracks, the car has also been going road-testing at BMW’s test centres in Southern France and Sweden.

When launched, the all-new BMW M3 and BMW M4 will be available in two engine-transmission combinations. The first will be a standard version in which the twin-scroll turbo inline-6 engine develops 480bhp and 650Nm of torque, paired to a 6-speed manual transmission. The second is the Competition version in which the straight-six develops 510bhp and 650Nm of torque, paired to an 8-speed M-tuned Steptronic transmission. X-drive will be available on the Competition version as an option in the future. While BMW has not yet confirmed which version of its straight-six lineup it will be putting into the new BMW M3 and M4, it is highly likely to be the S58 3.0-litre version which can also be found in the X3M and X4M. In terms of its suspension components, BMW has not revealed any specific. However, what they have disclosed is that it would be an M-specific suspension setup. Thus, with more power compared to its M-powered predecessors and competition-tested suspension components at the helm, the all-new BMW M3 sedan and BMW M4 Coupe are set to become new benchmarks for the Bavarian car maker’s performance division.

In terms of styling, the new 3-Series and 4-Series will definitely be a topic of much debate. While the side and rear profile offers a lot to be excited about, the front half will feature the similar elongated grille that we got to see in recently-released 2020 BMW 4-Series. However, once inside, the premium feed-good factor is more than likely to make up for it.

