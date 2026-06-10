All-New Audi Q7 Debuts with V6 Diesel and Smarter Tech

Audi has unveiled the third-generation Q7, bringing a sharper design, updated tech, and mild-hybrid diesel powertrains to its flagship SUV. Orders open in Germany in June 2026, with deliveries starting in September. Prices begin at €87,900 (approx. $102,000).

Under the hood, the Q7 gets a 3.0-litre V6 diesel offered in two states of tune—245 PS and 299 PS—both paired with Audi’s MHEV plus system. This setup includes a powertrain generator delivering up to 18 kW and 370 Nm of extra boost, along with a belt alternator starter and lithium iron phosphate battery for improved efficiency and smoother performance. An electric compressor further enhances throttle response.

For the first time, the Q7 is available in five-, six-, and seven-seat configurations. The new six-seat layout features individual second-row seats for added luxury. Inside, the SUV steps up with a nine-segment switchable panoramic sunroof and an upgraded 22-speaker Bang & Olufsen 4D sound system with 1,360 watts and seat-integrated actuators.

Lighting tech also takes a leap, with digital Matrix LED headlights and OLED taillights. Audi claims a world-first feature that projects turn signals onto the road at night.

Built in Bratislava, the new Q7 continues with quattro all-wheel drive, an eight-speed tiptronic gearbox, and now gets a revised centre differential. Adaptive air suspension remains optional, keeping comfort and dynamics in check.