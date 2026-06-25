BMW Deploys Humanoid Robot at Spartanburg Plant

BMW Group is pushing deeper into automation, this time with a humanoid robot. The company has introduced Figure AI’s latest Figure 03 robot at its Spartanburg facility in the US, assigning it to handle logistics sequencing tasks on the production floor.

This move builds on an earlier pilot program using the previous-generation Figure 02, which supported the production of over 30,000 BMW X3 units in the body shop. Now, with Figure 03, the tech has taken a clear step forward.

The upgraded robot brings new capabilities, including wireless charging, tactile sensors in its hands, integrated palm cameras, and even speech-to-speech communication. In simple terms, it’s smarter, more aware, and easier to integrate into real-world factory environments.

At Spartanburg, the robot’s job is straightforward but critical. It picks parts from large, unsorted containers and organizes them into sequencing trolleys. These are then delivered just-in-sequence to assembly line workers, ensuring smoother and more efficient operations. BMW believes this use case has strong potential to scale across other plants.

The facility itself is already a showcase of advanced manufacturing. Hall 52, where the BMW X3 and upcoming BMW iX5 will be built, uses virtual 3D simulations for production planning. On top of that, BMW’s AIQX system—an AI-powered inspection setup using cameras and acoustic analysis—is actively monitoring quality, with plans to extend the technology to suppliers in the future.