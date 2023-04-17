All-Electric Volvo EX90 Excellence Takes Premium to the Next Level

The new Volvo EX90 Excellence is an already special car made even more special. Revealed in Shanghai, this limited edition and top-of-the-line variant of the Volvo EX90 takes the premium experience to the next level.

Externally, the Volvo EX90 Excellence undergoes a few small tweaks compared to its seven-seater sibling, giving it an even more confident and sublime look. Maybe you notice the two-tone colour scheme, or the specially designed 22-inch forged rims, optimised for aerodynamic performance, higher strength and better handling. By and large though, it is based on the beautiful Volvo EX90 that was revealed to the world late last year.

Get inside, however, and this is where the real change happens. Most obviously, Volvo has removed the back-row seats and replaced them with two individual seats, equipped with comfortable soft pillows. In between the two seats there is a fridge where you can store a large bottle, allowing you to quench your thirst with an ice-cold beverage at any time.

Then, as you run your fingers over that beautiful piece of natural wood in the centre console, you’ll find a neatly incorporated touch panel with comfort control. Here you access the controls for your seat heating (choose from three levels) and a massage function (five different levels).

By now you’ll also have noticed the large Orrefors crystal piece in the centre console. It’s a microswitch that controls a fragrance dispenser, supporting up to three different fragrances. This sensory experience is amplified by corresponding mood lighting around the cabin, culminating into a relaxing experience inside your Volvo EX90 Excellence.

Material-wise, the EX90 Excellence comes with either a tailored wool blend or a Nordico upholstery. Created from textiles made from recycled material such as PET bottles and bio-attributed material from forests in Sweden and Finland, Nordico is a progressive and advanced material.

The wool-blend, meanwhile consists of a fabric certified according to strict sustainability standards on animal welfare, environmental and social issues.