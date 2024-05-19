Acura ZDX Type S Debuts as Pikes Peak’s First All-Electric Pace Car

The 2024 Acura ZDX Type S is set to make history as the first all-electric pace car at the 102nd Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on June 23. Renowned pro BMX athlete and car tuner Coco Zurita will drive the ZDX Type S up the grueling 12.42-mile course.

Boasting nearly 500 horsepower and 544 lb. ft of torque, the ZDX Type S ensures peak performance at all altitudes. It features dual-motor all-wheel drive, a low center of gravity with near 50/50 weight distribution, height-adjustable air suspension, performance-tuned adaptive dampers, and 15.6-inch Brembo front brakes with 6-piston calipers.

Pikes Peak, known as the Race to the Clouds, is one of America's oldest motorsport competitions, dating back to 1916. The 156-turn course challenges drivers from around the world, starting at 9,390 feet and ascending to a 14,115-foot summit.

Originally from Santiago, Chile, Zurita is a top BMX athlete with multiple X Games podiums. Now based in Los Angeles, he has collaborated with Acura on custom builds, including a 2023 Acura Integra and a 2024 Acura TLX Type S. His experience extends to amateur drifting and competing in the Unlimited AWD class at Global Time Attack.

This year marks Acura's 10th as the official Pikes Peak pace car provider, following notable entries like the second-generation NSX in 2015 and the prototype TLX Type S in 2020.