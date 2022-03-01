Action-packed Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2021 Concludes

Royal Enfield concluded an exhilarating inaugural season of India’s first retro-racing championship - the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2021 - at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore this weekend. The event witnessed a phenomenal response from the 2-wheeler racing community and this inaugural season had a participation of the top 18 riders from different parts of the country, who brought out their best racing skills on the circuit.

After a nail-biting final round this weekend, Anish Damodar Shetty from Hubli emerged as the National Cup Champion, with 64 points accumulated over four rounds, followed by Allwin Xavier with 61 points as the first runner up and Anfal Akdhar with 40 points as the second runner up.

The enrollment process to this inaugural season of the championship received entries from nearly 500 racing enthusiasts from all across the country. The selection process had participation from over 100 riders and the 18 fastest riders made it to the final grid. The track-ready Continental GT-R650, with its minimalistic, yet purpose-built modifications provided an un-intimidating, agile and spirited performance on the track that exceeded all expectations to offer a unique and engaging racing experience to these riders.

Royal Enfield has further plans to launch track schools in the near future to encourage rider skill development in a safe and controlled environment. These schools shall also double up as a stepping stone for those wanting to participate in the racing championship in the forthcoming seasons, while filling up the off-season calendar.

With the resounding success of Season 1 of Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, Royal Enfield has big plans for next year and aims at offering more exciting opportunities for aspiring racers and taking the retro championship experience a notch higher.