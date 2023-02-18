800 HP Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer Project Teased, Reveal Soon

Honda has released a video teasing the race track-oriented CR-V Hybrid Racer Project. The Japanese brand will be revealing the car soon.

The creative minds of the engineers at Honda Performance Development (HPD) and Auto Development Center (ADC), and designers from North America Auto Design Division of American Honda have conceived and constructed the ultimate high-performance beast – the Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer project vehicle – a track monster with some 800 electrified horsepower.

The CR-V Hybrid Racer will be revealed on February 28, 2023.