7 Things to Know Before Getting Your Auto Glass Replaced

Your auto glass replacement becomes a necessity when you experience a crack or chip on your windshield. But did you know that before you get it done, there are many essential factors for you to consider?

AIS Windshield Experts, India’s largest automotive glass repair and replacement company, can help with each of your auto-glass related considerations on time.

It also provides car care products, car battery solutions, and so much more under one roof. No wonder it can help you with the best solutions for your auto glass replacement services. Here’s how!

1. Insurance Coverage

Your insurance may provide coverage for certain expenses, while others may require you to incur out-of-pocket expenses. AIS Windshield Experts includes tie-ups with leading insurance firms to empower the utmost customer convenience. They also take care of the paperwork so that the claims are hassle-free & you can expect your car glass replacement services on time without pinching pennies.

2. Glass Type

When you arrive for an auto glass repair or replacement, you must focus on the type of glass that is being used for the replacement. AIS Windshield Experts provides all types of glass replacements for all types of vehicles. All these are OEM components for top-quality replacement. This way, you can expect top-grade glass quality for your car that is bound to deliver longevity.

Since aftermarket glass is not as strong in quality as OEM glass, it may fail to provide the durability your windshield needs. AIS Windshield Experts can help you gain access to high quality OEM glass replacement for your car that assures doorstep services and replacement in under 2 hours. Not only genuine glass is used by Windshield Experts, but genuine adhesive is used to seal the glass promising fitment as good as a factory fitment.

3. Workmanship Warranty

Make sure to get your hands on a warranty on workmanship when opting for a replacement from your car glass shop. AIS Windshield Experts provides a 1-year written warranty on our car glass replacement services. This helps gain quality assurance and makes sure that your auto glass can be easily replaced in case of any complications in the quality of the glass or fitment related issues affecting safety. This also helps convey better credibility, which speaks for the services its professionals can offer.

4. Installation Time

AIS Windshield Experts provide an installation time of a maximum of two hours. It also provides doorstep services, which can make your job a lot more flexible. So, you need not wait in long lines for your auto glass replacement anymore.

5. Repair First Policy

AIS Windshield Experts provides a repair-first policy to ensure that if your vehicle can be fixed using the repair of auto glass, then you need not spend more money on replacement. This also ensures less wastage of materials, saves OEM fitment, and reduces costs. Most glass with a chip or hit mark, if brought in time, can be saved from replacement.

6. Customer Satisfaction Index

AIS Windshield Experts provides a good customer satisfaction index. This speaks for the level of quality it offers and whether the auto glass services are worth purchasing for long-lasting impacts. AIS Windshield has over 1 million satisfied customers and is thus known for its delivery of auto solutions.

7. Wide Network

Having a good number of network services is important for experts so that they can deliver the best services without much waiting. AIS Windshield Experts have a wide network of 90+ workshops across more than 50 cities in India.

Winding Up!

If you are looking for the best auto glass replacement services, the professionals at AIS Windshield Experts can help you. With every auto glass replacement service that it provides, it makes sure that it delivers 100% safety and satisfaction to its customers.

Its professionals also avail themselves of all digital modes of payment to make your transactions a seamless experience. You can also opt for EMI availability when in need.