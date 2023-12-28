50 Years of Volkswagen Golf: 8 Generations of the Car

The Golf is the heart of the Volkswagen brand – and it stands for the term “bestseller” like hardly any other model. More than 37 million vehicles have been sold in eight generations. Volkswagen is celebrating the popular model to mark its 50th birthday next year. After all, the Golf has not only shaped mobility in Germany, but also in many other regions all over the world. However, the company is not just looking back as part of the birthday celebrations: the world premiere of the new Golf01 will take place already at the end of January – and like its predecessors, it will bring numerous innovations into series production.

Most successful European car

It was an automotive revolution when Volkswagen presented the first Golf and thus the successor to the legendary Beetle in 1974: with front-wheel drive (instead of rear engine) and a variable overall concept thanks to the large boot lid and folding rear seat backrest. In addition, the straight-line design created by Giorgetto Giugiaro helped Volkswagen adopt a new style, which was also continued in its successors. The Golf quickly became a true “Volkswagen”, and the first million units were sold as early as 1976. More than 37 million vehicles have been delivered to date. This makes the compact car the most successful European car, the best-selling Volkswagen of all time – and an icon.

No matter which generation – the secret of success was and still is the sum of all its characteristics. This is because the Golf has always been a perfect companion for everyday life, embodying versatility, functionality, reliability and quality. Over the decades, the portfolio has been expanded to include further variants: whether Golf GTI, Golf Cabriolet or Golf Variant, or many others. With each new model generation, state-of-the-art technologies, safety concepts and convenience features have been incorporated into the compact class. The Volkswagen Golf has thus democratised not just technologies such as the monitored catalytic converter and anti-lock braking system, but also airbags, cruise control and electronic assist systems as well as mild and plug-in hybrid drives.

In the anniversary year 2024, Volkswagen will present the evolutionary development of the eighth Golf generation. It will impress with visually refined features, new assist systems and powertrains, and also next-generation infotainment systems and software. The world premiere of the new Golf is just a few weeks away, with pre-sales scheduled for spring 2024.

Keeping history alive Volkswagen Classic will also accompany the Golf in its anniversary year and will present historic Golf models from the Volkswagen collection on numerous occasions. From 31 January to 4 February 2024, the Golf Generations I to VII will enhance Volkswagen France’s presence at the “Salon Rétromobile” show in Paris. Directly afterwards, from 2 to 4 February 2024, Volkswagen will show a Golf I and the unique EA 276 concept car – the Golf predecessor from 1969 developed in Wolfsburg – at the “Bremen Classic Motorshow”.