5-Star Global NCAP Safety Rating For Skoda Kushaq & VW Taigun

Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun have received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. With this recognition, these cars have become the first models ever to achieve 5 stars for both adult and child occupant protection.

The Group’s INDIA 2.0 project set out to custom-make cars of European quality standards to cater to domestic and overseas markets. This global safety recognition underlines the Group’s focus on safety and showcases India’s manufacturing excellence on a global stage.

Every Skoda & VW model has been tailored to customers’ needs – from the design, driving experience, cutting-edge technology and latest features to class-leading safety. The Volkswagen Group has invested significantly in technology and facilities that contribute to increasing the safety of its vehicles.

The Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun come equipped with a range of active and passive safety features. These include three-point seat belts with adjustable headrest for all passengers, Seat-belt Reminder for the front seats, up to six airbags, Roll-over Protection, ISOFIX for child protection, Hill Hold Control, Electronic Stability Control with ABS and Electronic Brake-force Distribution as standard, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Electronic Differential Lock System, Multi Collision Braking, Brake Disc Wiping and Rear Parking Sensor with camera – not to forget impact absorbing body components and Side Impact Protection Beam in the doors.