5-Star Global NCAP Safety Rating For Skoda Kushaq & VW Taigun

15/10/2022 - 15:10 | ,  ,  ,  ,   | IAB Team

Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun have received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. With this recognition, these cars have become the first models ever to achieve 5 stars for both adult and child occupant protection.

Skoda Kushaq Crash Test

The Group’s INDIA 2.0 project set out to custom-make cars of European quality standards to cater to domestic and overseas markets. This global safety recognition underlines the Group’s focus on safety and showcases India’s manufacturing excellence on a global stage.

Every Skoda & VW model has been tailored to customers’ needs – from the design, driving experience, cutting-edge technology and latest features to class-leading safety. The Volkswagen Group has invested significantly in technology and facilities that contribute to increasing the safety of its vehicles.

Vw Taigun Crash Test

The Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun come equipped with a range of active and passive safety features. These include three-point seat belts with adjustable headrest for all passengers, Seat-belt Reminder for the front seats, up to six airbags, Roll-over Protection, ISOFIX for child protection, Hill Hold Control, Electronic Stability Control with ABS and Electronic Brake-force Distribution as standard, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Electronic Differential Lock System, Multi Collision Braking, Brake Disc Wiping and Rear Parking Sensor with camera – not to forget impact absorbing body components and Side Impact Protection Beam in the doors.

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest