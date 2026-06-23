BYD Group to Unveil 8 Models at Goodwood 2026

BYD Group is gearing up for a major showcase at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026, where it will debut eight models across its BYD, Denza, and Yangwang brands. Leading the charge are the global premieres of the Denza Z Coupe and the track-focused Z Racing, marking a big step in the brand’s global push.

Denza will also officially enter the UK market at the event. The Z Coupe arrives with a triple-motor electric setup and a claimed top speed of 217 mph, while the Z Racing adds aggressive carbon fibre aerodynamics. Alongside them, the Bao 5 SUV will make its European debut, and the Z9GT has been confirmed as Denza’s first UK offering. The D9 DM-i, a seven-seat plug-in hybrid with up to 130 miles of electric range, will follow soon after.

The main BYD brand isn’t holding back either. The Dolphin G DM-i, revealed globally earlier this year, will make its UK appearance. Meanwhile, the Shark pick-up is set for its European debut, featuring a 435 PS plug-in hybrid powertrain, 55 miles of EV-only range, and a towing capacity of 2,500 kg.

Yangwang will showcase its high-performance lineup, including the U9 Xtreme, U7 sedan, and the rugged U8L SUV.

All of this will be housed within a massive 2,000+ sqm display, complete with tech zones, simulators, and off-road exhibits—making BYD one of the biggest attractions at Goodwood this year.