Slate Opens Preorders for $24,950 Electric Pickup

A new player is shaking up the EV space in the US. Slate has officially opened preorders for its all-electric pickup truck, with prices starting at just $24,950—making it one of the most affordable trucks in the market today. First deliveries are scheduled for Q4 2026.

Despite the aggressive pricing, the numbers look promising. The base pickup offers an estimated range of 205 miles, a notable improvement over earlier projections. It can tow up to 2,000 lb and handle a payload of 1,550 lb, making it a practical option for everyday use.

What sets Slate apart, though, is flexibility. Buyers can convert the pickup into two SUV-style body configurations—Squareback and Fastback—even after purchase. These variants start at $29,950, giving customers room to adapt the vehicle to their needs over time.

Inside, the philosophy is refreshingly simple. Slate has ditched large touchscreens in favour of physical controls, focusing on usability rather than gimmicks. The truck is also designed to be owner-friendly, with service support through over 3,000 RepairPal locations across the US.

Confidence in the product seems strong. The company is offering a 10-year or 110,000-mile warranty on the battery and powertrain, while over 180,000 reservations have already been logged.

To support production, Slate is investing close to $400 million in a new manufacturing facility in Warsaw, Indiana. The plant is expected to create more than 2,000 jobs, underlining the brand’s serious ambitions in the EV space.