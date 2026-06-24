Porsche Locks Hybrid Future for 911 in Strategy 2035

Porsche has made one thing crystal clear—there will be no fully electric 911. Instead, the iconic sports car will evolve with a performance-focused hybrid setup as part of the brand’s newly outlined Strategy 2035.

Announced at the company’s annual general meeting on 23 June, the roadmap revolves around three key pillars: brand, product, and operations. While finer details are set to be revealed later this year, the direction is already firm. By ruling out an all-electric 911, Porsche has effectively drawn a line in the sand for its electrification journey—one that won’t be easy to undo.

Financially, the German marque projects revenues between €35–36 billion for 2026, with an operating return on sales pegged at 5.5–7.5%. These figures factor in significant one-time costs and rising tariff pressures. A modest dividend proposal also reflects a cautious outlook compared to last year.

On the product front, Porsche is streamlining its EV strategy. Select Taycan variants have been dropped in the US, while the upcoming Cayenne Electric is set to take centre stage as its flagship EV.

Behind the scenes, changes are underway too. Workforce restructuring is being discussed, and platform-sharing strategies are under review as Porsche looks to stay competitive in a rapidly shifting market.

In typical Porsche fashion, the future may be electrified—but the 911 will keep its soul intact.