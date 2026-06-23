Legal options after a distracted driving accident in Morgantown, WV, include filing an insurance claim, pursuing a personal injury lawsuit, and seeking compensation for medical expenses, lost income, and other damages caused by a negligent driver. Victims in Morgantown often face significant financial and emotional stress after a crash, especially when injuries require ongoing treatment or time away from work.

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West Virginia law provides a path for injured individuals to hold distracted drivers accountable when their inattention leads to preventable collisions. Understanding these rights early after a distracted driving accident is important because it can directly affect the strength and success of any legal claim.

Establishing Liability in a Distracted Driving Case

The foundation of any legal claim is proving liability. In West Virginia, distracted driving is considered a form of negligence, meaning the driver failed to act with reasonable care. To hold the at-fault driver responsible, the injured party must show that the driver was distracted and that this distraction directly caused the crash.

Evidence plays a major role in proving fault. This may include police accident reports, witness statements, surveillance or traffic camera footage, and cellphone records that show the driver was using their phone at the time of the crash. In some cases, accident reconstruction experts may also be used to demonstrate how the collision occurred.

Filing an Insurance Claim

Most distracted driving accident cases begin with an insurance claim. After a crash, the injured party typically files a claim with the at-fault driver’s insurance company. This claim may cover medical bills, vehicle repairs, rehabilitation costs, and lost wages.

However, insurance companies often attempt to minimize payouts by disputing the severity of injuries or arguing shared fault. Because of this, it is important for victims to document everything carefully, including medical visits, expenses, and any communication with the insurance company.

Pursuing a Personal Injury Lawsuit

If a fair settlement cannot be reached through insurance negotiations, victims may file a personal injury lawsuit. This legal action allows the case to be decided in court, where a judge or jury determines compensation based on the evidence presented.

To succeed in a lawsuit, the injured party must prove that the other driver’s negligence caused the accident and resulting damages. Compensation in these cases can include both economic and non-economic losses, such as medical expenses, lost wages, reduced earning capacity, pain and suffering, and emotional distress.

Comparative Negligence in West Virginia

West Virginia follows a modified comparative negligence rule. This means an injured person can recover damages only if they are less than 50% at fault for the accident. If they are partially responsible, their compensation is reduced based on their percentage of fault.

For example, if a victim is awarded $100,000 but found to be 20% at fault, they would receive $80,000. This rule makes it especially important to gather strong evidence to minimize any unfair assignment of fault.

Types of Compensation Available

Victims of distracted driving crashes in Morgantown may be entitled to several types of compensation. These include medical expenses such as hospital bills, surgeries, and physical therapy. They may also recover lost wages if the injury prevents them from working.

In more serious cases, victims may receive compensation for long-term disability, loss of future earning potential, and pain and suffering. These damages are intended to reflect both the financial and personal impact of the accident.

Importance of Legal Support

While it is possible to handle a claim independently, many victims choose to work with a personal injury attorney. Legal professionals can handle negotiations with insurance companies, gather evidence, calculate fair compensation, and represent the victim in court if needed. This support is especially valuable in complex cases involving severe injuries or disputed liability.

Key Takeaways