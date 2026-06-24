Green SM Enters Kazakhstan with All-Electric Ride-Hailing Fleet

Vietnam-based mobility startup Green SM has expanded into Central Asia, launching its all-electric ride-hailing service in Kazakhstan. The rollout begins in Almaty, where the company has deployed an initial fleet of VinFast VF 6 Eco electric SUVs.

Founded in 2023, Green SM is moving fast. With Kazakhstan now on the map, it marks the brand’s sixth international market after Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, the Philippines, and India. The strategy is clear—scale quickly while maintaining consistency.

To ensure that, Green SM is replicating its driver training programmes from existing markets. These cover operations, safety protocols, and customer service, aiming to deliver a uniform experience regardless of geography. It’s a structured approach that reflects the company’s ambitions of becoming a global EV mobility player.

The launch also brings collaboration into focus. Through its Green Alliance Frontier initiative, five partnerships have been established across sectors like transportation, tourism, technology, and services. This ecosystem-driven model could prove crucial in building long-term presence in a new region.