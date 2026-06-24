Nissan Builds One-Millionth Frontier in Mississippi

Nissan has hit a major milestone in the US, rolling out the one-millionth Frontier pickup from its Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant in Mississippi. It’s a big moment for the midsize truck, which has now crossed over two million units produced across American facilities since local manufacturing began in 1998.

While production first started in Smyrna, Tennessee, Canton has been the backbone of Frontier manufacturing since 2012. Under the hood, the truck continues to use a 3.8-litre V6 engine, built at Nissan’s Decherd Powertrain Plant in Tennessee—keeping the entire operation tightly localised.

The timing couldn’t be better. The Frontier is currently enjoying a strong sales run, recording its best May performance since 2010. Nissan sold 6,773 units during the month, marking a solid 24 percent year-on-year growth.

Localization has also seen a sharp boost. Nissan’s US content for the Frontier has climbed from 44 percent to 65 percent in just one fiscal year, reflecting the brand’s push to strengthen domestic manufacturing.