Rolls-Royce Names Nick Keen as North America President

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has appointed Nick Keen as President of its North American operations, effective July 1, 2026. The move places Keen in charge of the brand’s largest and most influential global market.

Keen has been with Rolls-Royce since 2015, steadily rising through the ranks at the company’s Goodwood headquarters. Most recently, he served as General Manager, Client and Brand, where he played a key role in shaping the marque’s modern identity. Before joining Rolls-Royce, he worked with BMW Group Australia in marketing and brand communications.

During his time at Goodwood, Keen led the global client experience strategy and was instrumental in expanding the Rolls-Royce Private Office network worldwide. These exclusive spaces have become central to the brand’s bespoke offerings, allowing customers to commission highly personalized vehicles.

North America remains a crucial region for Rolls-Royce, not just in terms of sales but also innovation. It is home to the Private Office in New York, known for producing some of the brand’s most ambitious bespoke commissions.

Keen will relocate to the United States to take up his new role, where he is expected to further strengthen Rolls-Royce’s presence and customer engagement across the region.