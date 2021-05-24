5 fastest cars in India under 20 Lakhs - Kia Seltos to Ford Figo

Driving your vehicle fast is one of the easiest ways to get an adrenaline rush. A short and quick drive at triple-digit speeds is the closest one can be to break free from the monotony of reality. Chasing the apex and trying to get the corner right, while the world is just a blur outside the car’s windows can be a surreal revelation. Usually, a properly fast car is out of reach for most consumers as they are very expensive. However, there are a few quick gems that you can buy at a more affordable price point. Today we have this list of the 5 fastest cars in India under 20 Lakhs which can clock 0-100 kmph in less than 15 seconds.

Fastest cars in India under 20 lakhs – Kia Seltos

The first entry on our list of the fastest cars in India under 20 lakhs is the Kia Seltos. The compact SUV has been a consistent top seller since its launch, helping the South Korean automaker establish itself really quickly in the Indian auto market. The top of the line Seltos GT comes with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 140 PS and 242 Nm of peak power and torque. The powertrain compliments the SUV’s sporty and aggressive design, with the Seltos GT coming with features like full LED headlamps and DRLs, signature red grille inserts, grey metallic alloy wheels, and dual exhaust pipes. Moving to the interior, the Seltos GT gets a chrome upholstery package, brushed stainless steel pedals and GT branding. Safety features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, cornering lights, parking sensors front and rear, and a reversing camera.

Acceleration – 0 to 100 in 9 Seconds

Maximum Speed – 190 kmph

Price Rs.16.7 Lakhs (Ex-showroom Delhi) Engine 1.4-litre Turbo Petrol Max. power 142 PS Mileage 12 kmpl Transmission 7-speed DSG Fuel type Petrol

The next car on our list of fastest cars in India under Rs 20 lakhs is the Honda City. The latest fifth-generation City is powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine that churns out peak power and torque outputs of 121 PS and 145 Nm, respectively. The fifth-generation City’s design is an evolution of the last model with sleeker headlamps, redesigned front bumper, and a sculpted lip spoiler on the boot lid. The interior of the new City has been given a more noticeable upgrade with a new, premium dashboard with soft-touch panels and a touchscreen infotainment system with inbuilt Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features on the fifth-generation City include six airbags, ABS with EBD, front seat belts with pre-tensioner load limiter, and rear parking sensors with a reversing camera

Acceleration – 0 to 100 in 11 Seconds

Maximum Speed – 180 kmph

Price Rs. 10.99 Lakhs Engine 1.5-litre petrol Max. power 121 PS Mileage 17.8. kmpl Transmission Automatic/ Manual Fuel type Petrol

Hyundai’s Grand i10 Nios is the third car on our list of fastest cars in India under 20 lakhs in India. The hatchback’s fastest variant is powered by a 1-litre turbo-petrol that makes 100 PS and 171 of peak power and torque figures. Other engine options include a 1.2-litre N/A petrol making 83 PS and 114 Nm peak power and torque and a 1.2-litre diesel that makes peak power and torque figures of 75 PS and 190 Nm, respectively. The turbo-petrol engine coupled with the Grand i10 Nios’ light weight gives it a good power-to-weight ratio, helping the hatchback post quick acceleration figures.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios’s top variants come loaded with features like an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with integrated Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 5.3-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, a USB charger at the front and a power outlet at the rear, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, rear parking camera, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMS and more.

Acceleration – 0 to 100 in 10 Seconds on Turbo Petrol

Maximum Speed – 170 kmph

Price Rs. 5.23 Lakhs – Rs. 8.45 Lakhs Engine 1.0-litre Turbo Max. power 100 PS on Diesel/ 83 PS on Petrol Mileage 16 kmpl Transmission 5-speed Manual Fuel type Petrol

Hyundai makes another appearance on our list of fastest cars in India under 20 lakh rupees with the Creta. The flagship Creta Turbo comes with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 140 PS and 242 Nm of peak power and torque figures. The turbo models of the second-generation Creta get projector headlights, a contrasting black coloured roof, rear spoiler, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. Moving to the interior, the Creta comes with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, including a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, cruise control, an electronic parking brake, push-button start and more.

Acceleration – 0 to 100 kmpl in 9 Seconds

Maximum Speed – 190 kmph

Price Rs. 16.66 Lakhs Engine 1.4-litre Max. power 145 HP Mileage 16.3 kmpl Transmission 7-Speed DSG Fuel type Petrol

The last entrant in our list on our list of fastest cars in India under 20 lakhs is the Ford Figo Sports Edition. The hatchback is powered by a 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine that makes peak power and torque figures of 100 PS and 215 Nm, respectively. The Figo Sports Edition gets a few unique touches on the exterior like black headlamp surrounds, a black front grille, and dual-tone exteriors with dynamic graphics. Moving to the interior, the Figo Sports Edition gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitches, lunar grey interior applique, proteus black centre stack bezel, and single tone chrome black environment. The Ford Figo Sports edition comes with safety features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, engine immobilizer, keyless entry and perimeter alarm.

Acceleration – 12.76 Seconds

Maximum Speed – 165-175 kmph