310 EKA Electric Buses to be Deployed in Various States for Intracity Ops

A total of 310 EKA electric buses will be deployed in various states of the country for intracity operations. The deployment of these 310 electric buses for 12 years is expected to save ~140,000 tons of CO2 emissions.

EKA Mobility, an electric vehicles & technology company, and a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries Limited, has announced that it has received a letter of allotment (LoA) for the procurement, operation, and maintenance of 310 electric buses on gross cost contracting, from Convergence Energy Services Ltd’s recently concluded tender for 6465 electric buses. The tender was rolled out by state-owned Convergence Energy Services Ltd, a wholly-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) subsidiary under the National e-Bus program Phase 1.

EKA’s e-buses will be deployed in the Transport Department Haryana, Department of Transport, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation for intra-city operations as part of the government's efforts to provide clean, sustainable, and efficient transportation options for millions of people. With this order, EKA’s order book has grown significantly, with more than 500 electric buses and 5000+ electric light commercial vehicle orders in the pipeline.

The deployment of electric buses will create jobs and stimulate economic growth in the local areas where they will be operated. The company is committed to working with local communities and governments to ensure that the deployment of electric buses is carried out smoothly and successfully.