2nd-gen Honda Amaze Crosses 2 Lakh Sales Milestone

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has announced that the 2nd generation model of its popular family sedan Honda Amaze has crossed the milestone of 2,00,000 deliveries in India since its launch in May 2018. The Honda Amaze is one of Honda’s most successful models in India and has been well accepted by more than 4.6 lakh customers cumulatively since its first introduction in April 2013.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Honda Amaze is an important product for us and enjoys a strong market position in its segment. Amaze was specifically developed keeping Indian consumers in mind and the love and support it continues to receive from customers speak volumes for its wide acceptance. It drives volumes for our business and ranks among the country’s best-selling sedans. The delivery of the 2,00,000th unit of 2nd Generation Amaze is a proud moment for Honda Cars India family and reaffirms our commitment to keeping introducing more such class-defining products.”

Honda Amaze is a contemporary sedan that offers a One Class Above Sedan experience with its bold design, sophisticated & spacious interiors, outstanding driving performance, advanced features, and safety technologies. The car is powered by Honda’s well-acclaimed 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine and 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine, available in Manual and CVT versions for both fuel options.

The Amaze is Honda’s strategic entry model, specifically developed for the Indian consumer, and exclusively Made in India. Consistent focus and strong cooperation with its valuable suppliers based in India have helped HCIL to achieve more than 95% localisation for the Amaze.

The car embodies all the features, attributes and values associated with a Honda car. The Amaze has gained a strong presence and popularity in Tier 2 and 3 markets with 68% of model sales coming from these cities. The CVT variants contribute more than 20% share of Amaze sales and reflect the growing popularity of automatic transmission models among customers. True to its role of being the entry model in Honda’s line-up, about 40% of its customers are first time buyers as Amaze is a great choice as first car offering status of a much bigger sedan and great peace of mind with Honda’s famed durability, quality, reliability and low cost of maintenance.