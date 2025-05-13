Cadillac has taken the wraps off the 2026 VISTIQ, an all-electric three-row SUV that offers Escalade-inspired luxury with cutting-edge technology. Positioned as a baby Escalade, the VISTIQ packs in 615 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque, accelerating from 0-60 mph in a claimed 3.7 seconds, while offering an EPA-estimated range of 305 miles.

Inside, the VISTIQ features a massive 33-inch touchscreen, a 23-speaker AKG Studio audio system with Dolby Atmos, and even apps like Google Chrome and Prime Video. Cadillac’s new augmented reality head-up display and Super Cruise updates, including lane-centering and speed-adaptive cruise control, bring futuristic driving convenience.

It doesn’t stop there. VISTIQ also introduces Vehicle-to-Home capability, allowing it to power your home during outages when equipped with GM’s PowerShift charger and backup kit. Five-zone climate control, immersive infotainment, and premium finishes further elevate the experience.

Set to arrive at dealerships in 2026, the Cadillac VISTIQ represents a bold step forward in electric luxury, wrapped in unmistakable American style.