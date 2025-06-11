2025 Nissan Murano Bags IIHS Top Safety Pick+ After Redesign

The all-new 2025 Nissan Murano has earned the prestigious TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), following a bold redesign and enhanced safety features.

Built in Smyrna, Tennessee, the Murano joins its SUV siblings—the 2025 Armada and Pathfinder—in meeting the IIHS’s most rigorous criteria. This includes a revamped moderate overlap front crash test, which now evaluates rear-seat protection with the help of a back seat dummy. To achieve the Top Safety Pick+ status, vehicles must score “Good” in this test, the highest rating possible.

With both Murano and Pathfinder receiving the award, Nissan becomes one of just three automakers to have two midsize SUVs meet the tougher 2025 safety standards.

Beyond safety, the 2025 Murano impresses with a striking new design, a 241 hp 2.0L VC-Turbo engine, and a premium cabin. Highlights include quilted semi-aniline leather seats, available front seat massage, a panoramic moonroof, and integrated Google built-in services. Standard safety features include Nissan Safety Shield 360 for enhanced driving confidence.