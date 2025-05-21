Next-Gen Nissan Micra Returns in 2025 as Bold, Fully-Electric Urban EV

Nissan’s iconic Micra is set to make a dramatic comeback in 2025, now reimagined as a fully-electric hatchback packed with futuristic tech and a bold new look. Designed in London, the sixth-generation Micra is a pure EV designed to take on the urban jungle with style and purpose.

Sporting SUV-like elements and a strong stance, the all-new Micra features pronounced wheel arches, signature headlamps with a playful “welcome wink,” and 18-inch wheels across variants. A sleek waistline—dubbed the “ice cream scoop”—adds sculpted flair to the compact profile.

Inside, it blends Japanese minimalism with modern sophistication. Highlights include a dual 10.1” screen setup, a Mount Fuji design motif, and a tactile three-spoke steering wheel. Nissan offers 14 unique color combos with two-tone roof options, adding to the personalization game.

Built for daily EV life, the Micra offers two battery choices: 40kWh and 52kWh. The latter delivers an impressive 408km real-world range. With 100kW fast-charging, a 15-80% top-up takes just 30 minutes. Both variants feature battery thermal management and a standard heat pump.

With its sharp design, fun attitude, and urban-ready EV credentials, the all-new Micra signals a fresh chapter in Nissan’s electrification journey across Europe.