Hyundai Santa Fe Named Best US-Built SUV of 2024

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe has been honored as the Best US-Built SUV by American Cars and Racing, a recognition of its innovation, appeal, value, and overall excellence. This prestigious award, announced on 'Fox & Friends,' highlights the standout features of vehicles assembled in the U.S. for the 2024 model year.

American Cars and Racing's editorial team evaluated vehicles across five categories: Car, Truck, SUV, Luxury Vehicle, and Sports Car. Among the more than a dozen contenders in the U.S.-Built SUV category, the Hyundai Santa Fe, produced in Montgomery, AL, emerged as the winner.

The Santa Fe, developed under the 'Open For More' concept, boasts a longer wheelbase for a spacious and stylish interior. It features a wide liftgate for easy loading and scenic enjoyment, a Relaxation Comfort driver’s seat with a deployable leg rest, a UV-C sterilization compartment, dual wireless charging, and a standard three-row seating with a panoramic-curved infotainment display.

Additionally, the Santa Fe offers a rugged XRT variant and an efficient hybrid powertrain, with HEV sales up 90% year-over-year since production began. These enhancements make the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe a top choice for SUV enthusiasts.