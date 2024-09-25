2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N Launched in South Korea: Enhanced Performance & Features

Hyundai has officially launched the 2025 IONIQ 5 N in South Korea, bringing a host of new features and improvements to its high-performance electric vehicle. This upgraded model focuses on refining the driving experience with advanced electrification and customer-driven enhancements.

Precision Drifting with N Drift Optimizer

The 2025 IONIQ 5 N now boasts an improved N Drift Optimizer, offering a smoother drifting experience. With 10 adjustable drift assist levels, drivers can fine-tune the vehicle’s dynamics to match their skill. The PRO mode, specifically designed for experienced drivers, minimizes Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) for more freedom in drifting.

Upgraded N e-Shift

Hyundai has enhanced the N e-Shift feature, introducing Down Shift Memory and Downhill Assist. These additions allow the vehicle to optimize gear shifting for circuit driving and ensure stable performance during downhill descents. Notably, N e-Shift is now available in all driving modes, including Eco.

Enhanced Sound and Convenience

The N Launch Control system has been modified to deliver the launch-ready sound, even if the virtual sound system (NAS+) is off, maintaining the high-performance appeal. The 2025 IONIQ 5 N also includes added convenience features like Intelligent Front-lighting System (IFS), Walk-Away Lock, and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality.

Pricing and Availability

The 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N is priced at 77 million won (around $57,690), with potential reductions through government subsidies. This latest version combines enhanced driving dynamics with cutting-edge technology, setting a new standard for performance EVs.