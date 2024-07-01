Honda Enhances MyHonda+ App for Hybrid and Electric Models

Honda has relaunched its MyHonda+ app, expanding its coverage to include all current hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles. Starting July 1, 2024, owners of models such as the Jazz e:HEV, Civic e:HEV, HR-V e:HEV, e:Ny1, ZR-V e:HEV and the latest-generation CR-V e:HEV and e:PHEV can access a suite of advanced features.

The app offers a virtual dashboard, remote vehicle operation, location finder, and geo-fencing. Most models, excluding the Jazz, will also feature Honda’s Digital Key, enabling owners to use their smartphone as a key and share vehicle access with up to five additional drivers.

Key functionalities of the MyHonda+ app include sending points of interest to the sat-nav, creating favorite routes, and using a smartphone camera for vehicle pairing. The app now updates vehicle status more promptly once the ignition is turned off.

For all-electric and plug-in hybrid models, the app allows remote scheduling of vehicle charging and pre-conditioning of the cabin via the AC system before a journey.

Honda has simplified the subscription process for MyHonda+, combining previous packages into one. This will be free for the first three years from the vehicle’s registration date, followed by a low monthly fee. Subsequent owners within this period will also benefit from free access.

The updated MyHonda+ app will be available to all existing and new users from July 1, 2024. Current owners of eligible models can visit their local dealer to activate the TCU module in their vehicle to sync with the app. New and prospective owners can explore the app’s features and trial its functionality at dealerships.