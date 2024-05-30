2025 Cadillac Optiq Unveiled: New Era of Luxury EVs

Cadillac has unveiled the 2025 Optiq, redefining entry-level luxury with an electrifying twist. This competitively priced luxury SUV expands Cadillac's growing EV lineup, joining the likes of the LYRIQ, ESCALADE IQ, CELESTIQ, and the upcoming VISTIQ.

Building on the LYRIQ's success, the Optiq introduces several segment-leading features and promises a blend of athleticism and sophistication.

The Optiq features a standard dual motor all-wheel drive, delivering a dynamic and enjoyable driving experience. Its 6-inch shorter wheelbase compared to the LYRIQ ensures a more agile ride.

Thanks to its exceptional aerodynamic design, the Optiq boasts a Cadillac-estimated 300-mile range. Key elements contributing to this efficiency include the revolutionary Ultium Platform, low rolling resistance tires, and aerodynamically enhanced rear features such as a vented spoiler and diffusers.

The Optiq packs an 85-kilowatt-hour battery, providing an estimated 300 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of instant torque. With DC fast charging, drivers can add up to 79 miles of range in just 10 minutes. The Dual-Level Charge Cord offers flexibility, allowing for both standard and appliance-style outlet charging options.

The Optiq embodies a sporty and youthful spirit within Cadillac's EV portfolio. Its sleek silhouette combines fastback agility with the distinctive Cadillac crossover design. The ambitious wheel and tire proportions accentuate its athletic character, making the Optiq a standout in the luxury EV market.