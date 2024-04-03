2024 Kia Carens Launched, Gets New 1.5L Diesel Engine With Manual Transmission

Kia India launched the 2024 Refreshed Carens with a new 6-speed 1.5 Diesel manual transmission in U2 1.5 VGT engine variant. This new addition expands the trim lineup to an impressive 30 options, solidifying the car's position in the Indian market.

In this refreshed lineup, Kia has also introduced an enhanced X-Line model, elevating its exclusivity by integrating premium features such as a dashcam, all window auto up & down with voice commands, and expanded 7-seating options. Carens X-line was earlier launched in October 2023.

With the introduction of new trims, the Prestige +(O) variant in 7DCT and 6AT showcases the country's renowned feature, the 'Sunroof', along with LED Map lamp and room lamp. Additionally, the Prestige (O) variant offers the choice of 6 or 7 seating capacity, a leatherette-wrapped gear knob, a smart key with push-button start, LED Rear Combination lamp, LED DRL, and positioning lamp.

Moreover, the Premium (O) trim enhances convenience with features such as Keyless entry, an 8” D/Audio system, Shark Fin antenna, Steering wheel-mounted remote control, burglar alarms, and bolstered safety features.

Emphasizing customer-centricity, all models now come equipped with a 180W charger, representing an upgrade from the previous 120W charger.