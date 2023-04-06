2024 Hyundai Kona Revealed at New York International Auto Show

The all-new 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric, Limited, and N Line models have been revealed at the New York International Auto Show. The all-new Kona is positioned as an upscaled multiplayer in the small SUV segment, led by an all-electric variant that offers advanced safety, convenience, and outstanding electric range of 260 miles based on preliminary Hyundai internal estimates.

The second-generation Kona offers one of the most comprehensive product packages in the small SUV segment, including the widest range of powertrains. Customers can choose from electric and internal combustion powertrains, including a sporty N Line version. In an unconventional move, Hyundai developed the new Kona platform with an electrified powertrain first, in line with the company’s accelerated electrification strategy announcement that will bring 11 new Hyundai EVs to market globally by 2030.

With its rugged, dynamic design and upscaled dimensions, the all-new Kona retains its iconic character, supporting active lifestyles for customers of all ages, while offering innovative technologies and convenience features that provide a safe, connected, and comfortable experience. Among the upgrades are dual, 12.3-inch panoramic display screens, Digital Key 2 Touch, Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates and Hyundai’s next-generation infotainment system.

Kona Electric, equipped with the 64.8-kWh battery, is estimated to deliver up to 260 miles of range based on Hyundai’s preliminary internal testing. This battery system is internally estimated to recharge from 10 percent to 80 percent in approximately 43 minutes with available 400V fast-charging capability. The standard battery is estimated to provide approximately 197 miles of range based on preliminary internal tests.

The all-new model has unique proportions providing larger dimensions and interior volume. The Kona internal combustion version length is now 171.3 in., 5.7 in. longer, with a wheelbase of 104.7 in., a 2.3 in. increase, and its overall width is 71.9 in., a full inch wider than its predecessor.