2024 All-Electric Chevrolet Silverado Revealed at CES 2022

Chevrolet introduced the 2024 Silverado EV - the reimagining of the brand’s best-selling nameplate, packed with the power and capability expected of Chevy Trucks.

Developed from the ground up as a fully-electric truck on GM’s advanced Ultium EV Platform, the Silverado EV offers a boundary-breaking combination of capability, performance and versatility, along with advanced technologies that can evolve the vehicle over time.

At launch, the Silverado EV will be available in two configurations, an RST First Edition and a fleet-oriented WT model. Each will offer a comprehensive suite of standard and available safety technologies.

The WT model will launch first for fleet customers and offer the impressive capability to meet the needs of organizations with sustainable transportation goals, including 510 hp and 833 Nm of torque. The WT will offer 8,000 pounds (3628 kg) of towing and 1,200 pounds (544 kg) of payload. After the initial launch, Chevrolet will introduce a fleet model with up to 20,000 pounds (9071 kg) max trailering with the max tow package.

The flagship RST First Edition includes: