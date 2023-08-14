2023 Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe Commuter Motorcycle Launched in India

Honda has launched the all new CD110 Dream Deluxe. As the next generation of Honda's most affordable motorcycle in India, this new model is set to redefine the entry-level motorcycle segment with its latest technology, enhanced comfort features, and attractive styling.

The Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe features a DC headlamp provides constant illumination without fluctuation offering a stress free ride on rough roads during nights. The two-way Engine Start/Stop Switch can be used to start the engine when pressed downwards and acts as an engine stop switch when pressed upward.

Making every ride on CD 110 Dream Deluxe comfortable and convenient is the Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer that optimizes braking performance by distributing braking force between the front and rear wheels. It also comes with seal chain which requires less frequent adjustments and low maintenance, adding to the overall riding convenience.

Stylish graphics on tank and side cover, attractive visor & front fender enhance the overall appeal of CD 110 Dream Deluxe. Impressive chrome muffler cover and five spoke silver alloy wheels add a touch of elegance to the side profile of the motorcycle.

The CD110 Dream Deluxe will be available in four attractive colors - Black with Red, Black with Blue, Black with Green and Black with Grey with the starting price of Rs 73,400 (ex-showroom Delhi). HMSI is also offering a special 10-year warranty package (3 years standard + 7 years optional extended warranty) on the all-new CD110 Dream Deluxe.