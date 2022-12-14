2023 BMW S1000RR Launched in India, Starts at Rs 24.25 Lakh

BMW Motorrad has launched the 2023 iteration of the highly popular sportbike, the BMW S1000RR. The latest version of the litre-class motorcycle is available at a starting price of Rs 24.25 lakh which goes as high as Rs 24.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping M Sport model.

The 2023 BMW S1000RR features revised styling and design. The front has a completely revamped look with a higher windscreen, side winglets and partitioning of the lower triple clamp. New changes at the rear also include the hump cover for the pillion seat in ‘monoposto’ look (optional) and a shorter, detachable license plate holder.

The 2023 BMW S1000RR is fitted with an advanced 4-cylinder water / oil cooled engine with BMW ShiftCam Technology that sets a new benchmark in terms of performance, torque and rideability. The 999cc engine generates 210 hp at 13,750 rpm to deliver a supreme level of engine power (3 hp more than the previous model). Despite an increase in peak output, the usable engine speed range is significantly broader and more fulsome - maximum engine speed is 14,600 rpm. The new airbox, as on the M RR, features variable intake funnels that optimise charge change and power generation, especially at high engine speeds.

The RR is fitted with four modes - Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race. The optional ‘Pro Modes’ offer Race Pro 1, Race Pro 2 and Race Pro 3 setting in addition. For the perfect race starts, riders can activate Launch Control by pressing the start button for more than three seconds during standstill. Pit Lane Limiter enables speed limiting when passing through the pit lane. Hill Start Control Pro facilitates starting on gradients.

The new feature of Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) is the Slide Control function. Thanks to the new steering angle sensor, it allows the rider to select two preset drift angles for the traction control system when accelerating out of bends. Up to the respective leaning angle, the system allows slippage at the rear wheel when accelerating out of a bend, thus enabling rear wheel drift. When the preset steering angle value is reached, system intervenes, reduces slip and stabilises the motorcycle.