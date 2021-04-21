2022 VW Polo Facelift Leaked Ahead of Official Unveil

VW Polo is one of the most celebrated hatchbacks among Indian enthusiasts. However, the German brand has been reluctant at launching the new-gen model of the Polo in the Indian market. The Indian audience gets the decade-old MK5 Polo, instead. In the international market, the VW Polo is on sale in its 6th-gen avatar and is all set to receive a mid-cycle update soon. The brand has released an official teaser of the new facelifted Polo, which sheds the details of the tail lamps’ glow pattern. Interestingly, the images of the VW Polo facelift have leaked on the internet before the official unveil, revealing the car completely.

The leaked images are of the Polo R trim. However, the ‘R’ badge is not identical to the R Line badge seen on other VW cars. Talking of the changes, the facelifted model gets revised headlamps with new LED DRLs, redesigned grille, and a new bumper to make the front face look fresh. Over to the sides, the leaked images show the facelifted Polo with Golf R Line inspired alloy wheels. But the high ride height suggests that it isn’t the high-performance R Line trim of the Polo. Around the rear, the changes include revised tail lamps along with a new glow pattern. The rear bumper is new as well.

On the inside, things look similar to the outgoing model. The dashboard layout hardly boasts of any changes, except for the new logo on the steering wheel. The feature list comprises of a 9.5-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, multi-function steering wheel, keyless entry & go and more.

Based on the MWB A0 platform, the MK6 VW Polo is offered with a 1.0L turbo-petrol motor that also does duties on the India-spec car. Although, it is offered in multiple states of tunes. Also, VW India is planning to replace the MK5 Polo with a new model. It is expected to be based on the MWB A0 IN platform to keep the costs in check while donning the same styling cues as the MK6 Polo. Well, it’ll be exciting to see the decade-old Polo getting a significant update.