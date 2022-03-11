2022 Toyota Mirai Gets Toyota Teammate Advanced Driver Assistance

The 2nd-gen Toyota Mirai, a premium rear-wheel drive luxury fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) with striking coupe-like design, makes another leap into the future of driving with available Toyota Teammate advanced driver assistance technology.

Toyota Teammate is built around the philosophy that people and vehicles can work in partnership to achieve safe, convenient and efficient mobility. Toyota Teammate, available on the 2022 Mirai Limited grade, provides two functions: Advanced Drive and Advanced Park. Mirai Limited will feature standard Advanced Park, while Advanced Drive will be available as a purchased upgrade.

Advanced Drive is classified as a Level 2 system as defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers International (SAE), where the driver continues to perform part of the dynamic driving tasks while the feature is engaged. This functionality allows for hands-free driving on limited-access highways under certain conditions with eyes-on-the-road operation. This feature can benefit the driver by reducing fatigue over long periods of driving, enabling the driver to pay closer attention to surroundings for greater safety.

When initiated and monitored by the driver, Advanced Park performs the operations necessary for hands-free parking by controlling steering, acceleration, braking and gear changes when parallel parking or backing into a parking space. Using 360-degree sensing, which integrates the functions of complete-circumference cameras and ultrasonic sensors, the system also provides a bird’s-eye view display to allow the driver to check the vehicle’s position relative to any obstacles during Advanced Park operation.

The 2022 XLE grade has a starting MSRP of $49,500. An Advanced Technology Package, which includes Bird’s Eye View camera, Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking and front seat foot illumination, can be added for $1,410.

The Limited grade has a starting MSRP of $66,000. Advanced park is standard and the Toyota Teammate Package can be added for $5,170, which includes Advanced Drive with 10-year subscription (including extension of Safety Connect, Dynamic Navigation and Destination Assist trials); 2-year extension of Remote Connect trial; 12.3-in. color TFT LCD gauge cluster; 120V/100W power outlet and dual-bulb LED headlights. (New Advanced Drive System Service subscription required after expiration of 10-year period, if available. 4G network dependent.)