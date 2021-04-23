Toyota Land Cruiser is the biggest SUV that the Japanese carmaker sells across the globe. Also, it is one of the oldest in Toyota’s lineup. The Land Cruiser is due for a generation change, and recently, the leaked drawing of the SUV gave a hint of what’s coming from Toyota. Now, a new image has surfaced over the internet, which shows the front-end of the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser without any camouflage.

The 2020 Land Cruiser gets a redesigned front face, but the changes can be described as more evolutionary than revolutionary. It gets a massive multi-slat grille on the front, which is finished in satin silver and chrome. Moreover, it merges with the headlamps to make it look like a single-piece design. Another air vent extends from one headlamp and connects to the other one, forming a U-shape. While all of these elements give the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser a busy-looking front-end, it looks mean as well.

The lower portion of the bumper, however, remains clean. It houses the registration plate bracket and fog lamp housings. The bonnet is high-set and gets similar creases as seen on the outgoing model. Over to the sides, the ORVMs are now mounted on the doors as opposed to the window-mounted units on the current-gen iteration. Sadly, the rear section stays away from sight in these pictures, but expect a similar boxy theme for the rear face as well. The leaked technical drawings have earlier confirmed that the 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser will come with multiple alloy wheel options ranging from 17-inches to 20-inches.

Under the hood, the next-gen Land Cruiser is likely to come with multiple engine choices, including an electrified avatar too. The top of the line trim is expected to source power from a twin-turbo V8 petrol power plant. In select markets, a 3.3L turbocharged diesel will also be on offer. The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser is expected to make its way to the Indian showroom floors via the CBU route, but not before 2022. In the international market, it is rumoured to go on sale by the end of this year.