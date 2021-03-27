2022 Nissan Patrol Nismo Starts Reaching Dealerships in UAE

Nismo is the in-house performance division of the Nissan Motor Company Ltd. Under this nameplate, Nissan produces some of its fiercest and fastest cars. We often relate the Nismo sub-brand with vehicles like Micra, 370Z, GTR and the likes. However, the brand is now preparing to launch the Nismo-ed iteration of Patrol facelift in the middle-eastern market, which is one of the biggest markets for the largest of Nissan SUVs. Recently, a set of pictures have surfaced over the internet where a batch of 2022 Nissan Patrol Nismo can be seen reaching the dealerships.

These examples were spotted while being transported to the dealerships without any camouflage whatsoever. As a result, it isn’t tough to spot the changes that the Nismo variant sport in comparison to the regular trims of the Patrol. The front facet continues with the same headlamp design as the facelifted Patrol. However, the Nismo variant gets a new grille that features a honeycomb mesh pattern. Also, it gets a new sportier bumper with a red-painted splitter.

On the sides, there are intelligently-designed side-steps, which also double-up as side skirts. The 22-inch RAYS forged alloy wheels, on the other hand, are carried over from the pre-facelift model. Around the rear, the Nismo trims get a bigger spoiler and a new bumper that gets a massive diffuser with twin exhaust ports. Also, the Patrol Nismo has been de-chromed to some extent in comparison to the regular Nissan Patrol.

Talking of the mechanical specifications, suspension duties on the Nismo variant will be performed by a set of reworked Bilstein dampers. Resultantly, the Patrol Nismo will sit lower than its regular counterpart. As of now, Nissan has not yet revealed the power figures for the facelifted Patrol Nismo. However, in its pre-facelift avatar, it sourced power from a 5.6L V8 motor that developed a peak power output of 428 horsepower as opposed to 400 Hp of the regular Patrol. With the Nissan Patrol Nismo reaching the dealerships, it is expected that Nissan would soon reveal the details of this performance SUV. Once launched, the facelifted Nissan Patrol Nismo will continue to rival other full-size performance SUVs.