2022 KTM 250 Adventure Launched in India

The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure has been launched in India. It is priced at INR 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new motorcycle have also been opened.

Designed to provide the benefits of a versatile Adventure motorcycle with diligence paid to ergonomics and comfort over multiple terrains, the KTM 250 Adventure is the best combination of accessibility and best in class travel-enduro build and technology. Built on the same platform as its elder sibling the KTM 390 Adventure, the quarter-litre variant is a powerhouse of performance with its 248-cc state-of-the-art DOHC four-valve single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine delivering 30PS power and 24 Nm of torque.

Commenting on the launch of the bike, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd. said:

The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure is the Travel-Enduro motorcycle that appeals to a wide spectrum of bikers across the country. Thanks to its well-thought travel and adventure-focused characteristics, the KTM 250 Adventure is an accessible motorcycle that offers an enjoyable riding experience for daily tarmac commutes and weekend off-road escapes. Combining top-spec components with the latest technology, the KTM 250 Adventure had set a benchmark in the rapidly growing Adventure segment in India.

The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure is available in 2 new colourways – KTM Electronic Orange and KTM Factory Racing Blue.