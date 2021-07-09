2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Revealed via First Official Images

World-renowned SUV manufacturer, Jeep, has revealed the all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe. The company has released the first official images of the plug-in hybrid SUV during Stellantis EV Day 2021.

After the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Compass 4xe and Renegade 4xe; the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is the 4th plug-in hybrid SUV from the company. The fifth generation of the Grand Cherokee, which over the past 30 years has become the most awarded SUV in history, earning countless industry accolades and achieving more than 7 million in global sales, will be officially unveiled at the 2021 New York International Auto Show and will include the full range of the Grand Cherokee lineup.

The American SUV manufacturer says that the introduction of the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is another step toward expanding electrification and strengthening the Jeep brand’s vision of “Zero Emission, 100% Freedom” in a year in which the Jeep brand celebrates 80 years of achievements and innovations.

We can see in official images that the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe undoubtedly looks like a Jeep product. The plug-in hybrid SUV has an aggressive-looking front fascia thanks to the design of the headlamps, grille and long bonnet. The blue LED DRLs are a nice touch. The charging port is located on the front left side, above the wheel. Speaking of wheels, the alloys here are indeed eye-catching. Also, the combination of white body paint and blacked-out roof and ORVMs enhances the overall visual appeal of the vehicle.

While the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe has been revealed via its first official images, the company is yet to disclose any details regarding the specifications of the plug-in hybrid SUV. More information is expected to come to light closer to the global unveiling of the vehicle. However, we are optimistic to learn more about the Cherokee 4xe before that.