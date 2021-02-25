2022 Hyundai Tucson Production in US Commences at Alabama Plant

Hyundai globally debuted the fourth-generation Tucson in September last year and now, the company has officially commenced production of the SUV in North America. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is being produced at the carmaker's plant in Montgomery, Alabama. This also marks the first time that Hyundai has assembled the Tucson in the U.S., with all previous generations coming to the U.S. as imports from South Korea.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is now the fourth product that will be produced at Hyundai's manufacturing plant in Alabama. The other models that are produced here include the Elantra, Santa Fe and Sonata. Hyundai has released a huge bunch of images to observe the new Tucson being produced at the Alabama plant. Given the fact that the new Tucson is quite the looker, it's sure insightful to see how the SUV comes all together.

The primary highlights of the fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson include the ‘Parametric Dynamics’ exterior design and the new InterSpace layout of the cabin. Hyundai’s phenomenal ‘Parametric Dynamics’ design language contains jewel-like details which are prominent on the new Tucson’s front end that consists of the Parametric Hidden Lights. These signature DRLs are seamlessly integrated into the jewel-like front grille and are only visible when turned on. The angular body panels are yet another interpretation of the Parametric Design.

As for its interiors, Hyundai likes to call the spacious interiors of the new Tucson as 'InterSpace', the highlight being an ample amount of organized cabin space. The whole idea behind the design of Tucson’s InterSpace is to provide a clean and spacious cabin with tech-laden features. For example, the instrument cluster is lowered down and the gauge cluster housing has been removed for a decluttered surface. A large touchscreen display dominates the center console, with most controls relegated to a touch display. Hyundai has very intelligently carved out usable storage spaces all over the cabin.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is available with a range of powertrain options. That includes a standard 187hp 2.5L petrol-engine; a 226hp 1.6L turbo-petrol hybrid with a single electric motor; and the same 1.6L turbo with a plug-in hybrid setup, power figures of which have not been revealed yet. As of now, Hyundai says that the Alabama plant will only be supplying the petrol-powered versions of the Tucson to the North American market. The electrified models will be built elsewhere. Initially, it will be the ICE-powered and standard hybrid model that will go on sale. The PHEV variant will follow in the months to come.

