How Safe is the US-Spec 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe?

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe has been awarded the TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in the US. The SUV was recognized for meeting all six IIHS crash-worthiness evaluations and improved headlight performance for vehicles built after July 2021. The full Hyundai SUV lineup now holds an IIHS TSP or TSP+ designation. This latest accomplishment places Hyundai and Genesis 2021 and 2022 product ranges as a top safety leader with a combined 15 IIHS safety awards.

“Safety is paramount at Hyundai, as evidenced by every vehicle in our SUV lineup earning an IIHS Top Safety or Top Safety Pick+ designation,” said Brian Latouf, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. “Through R&D and HMMA collaborative hard work we were able to improve the Santa Fe’s LED-headlamp performance to meet the stringent testing demands by IIHS. We are extremely proud of the 2022 Santa Fe’s recent TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating and continuing Hyundai’s industry leadership in IIHS awards.”

To qualify for IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+, the higher of the Institute’s two awards, vehicles must earn good ratings in all six IIHS crash-worthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side roof strength and head restraint tests.

Additionally, vehicles must be available with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations and good or acceptable headlights must be standard across all trim levels.

“The 2022 Santa Fe models built after July 2021 come exclusively with good or acceptable headlights,” said Joe Young, public affairs, IIHS. “The Santa Fe also comes with a standard front crash prevention system that earns superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.”