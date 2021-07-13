2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Price in USA Revealed, to Launch Soon

One of the latest models to be added to Hyundai Motor America’s lineup is the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. The “Sport Adventure Vehicle” is produced in Montgomery, Alabama and is slated to go on sale in late July. But before that happens, the company has announced the prices of the upcoming unibody pickup truck.

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz price in the USA will start at $23,990 for the base SE model featuring a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine mated to an 8-speed automatic SHIFTRONIC gearbox powering only the front wheels. On the other hand, the range-topping SEL Premium variant with a 2.5L turbo engine coupled to an 8-speed DCT with a SHIFTRONIC gearbox and having AWD will cost $35,680. There’s also a Limited Edition model that will retail at $39,720.

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Variant Price SE - FWD $23,990 SEL - FWD $27,190 SEL Activity - FWD $30,460 SE - AWD $25,490 SEL - AWD $28,690 SEL Activity - AWD $31,960 SEL Premium $35,680 Limited $39,720

One expects a Hyundai to be loaded with features and the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is no exception. The “Sport Adventure Vehicle” will come equipped with a plethora of interesting and useful elements. For instance, it will have 18-inch alloy wheels, LED taillamps and cargo area lighting, integrated rear bumper side steps, rear privacy glass, body-coloured side mirrors, and a power locking tailgate.

In addition to these, the new Santa Cruz also features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, moulded composite bed, remote open tailgate via fob, lockable underfloor bed storage, rear 60:40 flip-up lower cushions, rear occupant alert, and whatnot.

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz will also impress customers with its various advanced safety features. The car has Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Highway Driving Assist, Blind-Spot View Monitor, Smart Cruise Control, Safe Exit Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and more.

Hyundai doesn’t have the Santa Cruz on sale in India. Its SUV lineup in our country includes the Venue, Creta, Tucson, and the newly launched Alcazar.