2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Named Compact SUV of Texas

The Hyundai Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle earned a top honor, Compact SUV of Texas, during the 29th annual 2021 Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) Truck Rodeo.

The two-day event brought together more than 40 auto writers with dozens of new trucks and SUVs to determine best-in-class models in major vehicle segments. Santa Cruz was selected as a category winner by TAWA members for its bold design, multi-utility features, maneuverability, and efficiency.

“It’s exciting to compete in truck country, the great state of Texas, and come back with such a fantastic win,” said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. “The 2022 Santa Cruz breaks new ground within the SUV, truck, and crossover segments by offering a true Sport Adventure Vehicle unlike anything else in the U.S. market.”

"Texas Auto Writers Association members were very excited to drive the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz and experience this brand-new vehicle," said TAWA President Kristin Shaw. "For the entire length of the Texas Truck Rodeo, it didn't sit idle for a moment because our journalists were taking it through its paces both on- and off-road. It didn't surprise me at all that the Santa Cruz proved its toughness and earned a win in its category."

The 2022 Santa Cruz boasts bold yet sophisticated design, powerful and efficient powertrain options, a flexible open bed for gear, cutting-edge connectivity and a highly maneuverable all-wheel drive platform that is equally at home in urban and adventure-focused environments. Santa Cruz provides the secure utility of a compact SUV, with its comfort, passenger space, fuel efficiency and parking ease.